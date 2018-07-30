WATCH: Man Attempting ‘In My Feelings’ Challenge Hit by Car

A Florida man attempting the “In My Feelings” challenge got knocked down by a car as he was about to hop onto the vehicle’s hood.

Jaylen Norwood, 22, slipped on an oil patch while he was dancing to the Drake song “In My Feelings” in the middle of a street in Boynton Beach, according to a video of the incident first posted on Thursday.

Norwood said in a Facebook post that he planned to break out into the dance, hop onto the hood of an oncoming vehicle, and continue to dance:

But the man’s plan went awry when he slipped on the patch of oil and fell before the car arrived, according to the video.

Norwood suffered minor injuries, including cuts and scrapes to his arms.

The viral challenge began when an Instagram user with the handle theshiggyshow posted a video of himself dancing to the song in the middle of a roadway in late June.

Celebrities and Drake fans took to social media posting their own versions of the viral craze.

But some people who tried to emulate theshiggyshow’s dance have put themselves in harm’s way. Some users have attempted to start dancing after jumping out of a moving vehicle, prompting the National Transportation Safety Board and local authorities to warn people about the risks of attempting the dance in oncoming traffic.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted last Monday to warn those attempting the challenge that distracted driving in any form “can be deadly”:

Some local authorities have imposed fines for people who undertake the challenge. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that challengers can face up to $1,000 in fines if no one is hurt or killed but could face more severe consequences if someone is hurt, WGHP reported.