"Press! Make your way out! Let's go! Move, Jim!" White House aides yell at press to leave as journalists try to question President Trump about his lawyer's comments this morning.

Monday at the end of an Oval Office photo op, White House aides shut down CNN’s White House correspondent Jim Acosta who was trying to ask a question.

A White House aide shouted, “Let’s go, make your way out. Let’s go. Move Jim! Let’s go. Keep going Jim. Let’s go. Jim we’re leaving. Come on Jim. Go. We’re done.”

