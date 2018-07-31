Acosta Heckled During Live Shot by Trump Audience Chanting ‘CNN Sucks’

Tuesday on CNN’s “Situation Room,” during a live shot before President Donald Trump’s speech at a Tampa rally, the network’s White House correspondent Jim Acosta was heckled by attendees.

The crowd loudly shouted “CNN sucks,” as Acosta said, “You can hear there is a chorus of boos and other chants from this Trump crowd here in Tampa, Florida, saying things like ‘CNN sucks,’ ‘go home,’ and ‘fake news.’ Wolf, obviously all of things are false. We’re staying right here. We’re going to do our job and report on this rally to all of our viewers tonight.”

This is what’s happening at the Trump rally in Tampa as @Acosta does a live shot. Folks booing, shouting “traitor,” and “you’re a liar.” pic.twitter.com/aUoUF4cwcB — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) July 31, 2018

