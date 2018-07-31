Andrea Mitchell Compares Trump to Joseph Stalin, Calls His Attacks on Press ‘Very Dangerous’

Monday on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell addressed how President Donald Trump treats the press as “the enemy of the people.”

Mitchell likened Trump to Joseph Stalin, saying what the president attacking fake news is “very dangerous.”

“This is something that we first heard from Joseph Stalin. This is very dangerous. It undercuts democracy,” Mitchell said. “And for years and years, I’ve covered the State Department where we’ve tried to teach and help, advocate with new democracies how to train journalists and how we do journalism.”

She added, “Secretaries of State travel all over the world and deliberately, until more recently, deliberately go to Beijing, go to Turkey, go to Moscow, have press conferences, even if the host country will not, to show dictators that this is what the First Amendment means. It’s very, very important. It is our value system, and I do think that, by talking about fake news — fake news is what Russia did to our election, the propaganda that we see from Russia invading our social media, to say nothing of the hacking. But, that’s fake news. Propaganda is fake news, not what my colleagues at the White House and covering other beats in Washington do every day, sometimes around the world at great peril to their lives.”

