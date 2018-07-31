Dem Sen Blumenthal: Kushner and Trump Jr. ‘Have Serious Exposure,’ Indictment ‘Could Well Happen’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said there is “mounting evidence” that Donald Trump Jr. committed perjury and both Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner “have serious exposure,” and “could well” be indicted.

Blumenthal said, “[T]here is mounting evidence that Donald Trump Jr. misled, or even more likely, perjured himself before our committee, and possibly other committees. Because he denied telling his father about that meeting before it happened.”

Anchor Wolf Blitzer then asked Blumenthal about Representative Steve Cohen’s (D-TN) prediction that Trump Jr. and Kushner will be indicted. Blumenthal responded, “They have increasing exposure here, and the evidence is increasing, not only in the amount of evidence, but also the credibility. Because for Michael Cohen’s contention that the president knew beforehand, there’s other kinds of evidence as well that corroborates Michael Cohen, which further increases the jeopardy for Donald Trump Jr.”

Blumenthal concluded Kushner and Trump Jr. “have serious exposure,” and an indictment “could well happen.”

