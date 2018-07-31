Dershowitz: Manafort’s Crime ‘Is Being Associated with Donald Trump’ – They’re Trying to ‘Squeeze’ Him

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight, Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz stated that Paul Manafort’s “crime is being associated with Donald Trump.” And that Manafort’s trial is an attempt to “squeeze” him to get him to talk.

Dershowitz said, “His crime is being associated with Donald Trump. … So, this trial today is not about Manafort. If Manafort hadn’t been associated with the Trump campaign, he’d be out in New York or wherever doing his business. It’s an attempt to convict him of whatever they can possibly find against him, no matter how unrelated it is to the Mueller probe, in order to squeeze him and get him to sing and maybe even compose.”

Dershowitz added that this is a common practice in the criminal justice system, and civil libertarians have usually criticized this tactic.

