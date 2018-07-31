DL Hughley on Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott Supporting Cowboys Owner: At Least They Got the ‘Boy’ Part Right

Monday on radio’s syndicated “The DL Hughley Show,” host and comedian DL Hughley slammed Dallas Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and Zeke Elliott for voicing their support for team owner Jerry Jones’ stance that players will stand for the National Anthem.

“Let’s see in about 12 years when your brains are scrambled and you’re a big dude who is addicted to drugs, or addicted to painkillers and you don’t remember your name and you have an episode in the middle of a restaurant or in your home and the police come and don’t remember who you are,” Hughley stated. “Black men and people of color do not get to enjoy peace.”

He continued, “I understand you want to make your money. You could have said nothing, but you chose to speak for the master. You chose to speak for the master. And I say this — it’s perfect for that two players who would speak up for the Cowboys owner — at least you got the ’boy’ part right.”

