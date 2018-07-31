Hughley: America ‘Doesn’t Have a Problem’ with ‘People of Color Being Slain’ by Police

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” comedian D.L. Hughley said many Americans did not “have a problem” with “people of color being slain at the hands of the police.”

Hughley said, “I think America just doesn’t have a problem with Americans, African Americans, people of color being slain at the hands of the police. You will hear a lot of white people saying most policemen are good apples. There are a few bad apples. That may be true in most neighborhoods, but those bad apples tend to work in our neighborhoods.”

He added, “You can’t find a black person in this country that can’t tell you about a negative experience they’ve had with police. Conversely, you can’t talk to a lot of white people who have had similar experience as black people. We are a myth to them. A lot don’t know who we are. They know who we are from the media. I don’t fault the police because they are enacting a mission statement. And that mission has been in communities of color, not to protect and serve, but keep us where we belong, keep us in our neighborhoods and keep us out of places that make other people uncomfortable. Every time there is an interaction with the police, the propensity to spiral out of control or some unintended consequence happen.”

