LeBron James: Trump Using ‘Sport to Divide’ — ‘I Would Never Sit Across from Him’

New Los Angeles Laker LeBron James sat down with CNN’s Don Lemon to discuss the opening of an Akron elementary school for at-risk children and politics Monday.

The outspoken star accused President Donald Trump of using “sport to divide” races by being vocal in his disdain for the National Anthem protests — something James has said before.

LeBron James (@KingJames) says Trump’s trying to use sport to divide people, but he believes it brings people together. He sits down with @donlemon at the opening of his new elementary school for at-risk children in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. Watch 10pET https://t.co/koTK4RarqE pic.twitter.com/CQYsTz2Fzl — CNN (@CNN) July 30, 2018

“We’re in a position right now in America where this whole race thing is taking over. One, because I believe our president is trying to divide us,” James told Lemon. “He’s dividing us, and what I’ve noticed over the last few months is that he’s kind of used sport to kind of divide us. That’s something that I can’t relate to because I know that sport was the first time I ever was around someone white. I got an opportunity to see them and learn about them, and they got an opportunity to learn about me, and we became very good friends. I was like this is all because of sports. And sports has never been something that divided people. It’s always been something that brings someone together.”

Later in the interview, Lemon asked James what he would say to the president if they were in the same room.

“I would never sit across from him,” James replied.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent