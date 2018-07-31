Pence: ‘Russia Meddled in Our 2016 Elections’ – ‘Affront to Our Democracy’

“The fact is Russia meddled in our 2016 elections," Vice President Mike Pence says while headlining the DHS summit on cybersecurity. "That is the unambiguous judgement of our intelligence community...we accept the intelligence community's conclusion." https://t.co/FFkvcKHdIa pic.twitter.com/AASoxHKh5o

During a speech on Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence stated that Russia meddled in the 2016 elections and “any attempt to interfere in our elections is an affront to our democracy and it will not be allowed.”

Pence said, “While other nations certainly possess the capability, the fact is, Russia meddled in our 2016 elections. That is the unambiguous judgment of the intelligence community, and as the president said, we accept the intelligence community’s conclusion. Russia’s goal was to sow discord and division, and to weaken the American people’s faith in our democracy. And while no actual votes were changed, any attempt to interfere in our elections is an affront to our democracy and it will not be allowed.”

