Thune: Government Shutdown Not the Best Way to Fix Immigration or Get the Wall

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “After the Bell,” Republican Conference Committee Chair Senator John Thune (R-SD) stated that shutting the government down is not the best way to get funding for a border wall and the best way to get an immigration fix “is in the context of a probably non-shutdown situation.”

Thune said, “I understand the president’s frustration about the border and about immigration, Melissa. There’s no question that it is a broken system that needs to be repaired. However, I do think that the best way to do that is in the context of a probably non-shutdown situation.”

He added, “I’m with the president on supporting the wall. … The need for the wall is critical, and we want to help the president achieve that objective. But I don’t think the best way to do that is by shutting the government down. It just seems to me at least, that that could be very counterproductive, particularly when you’re only a month away from an election.”

