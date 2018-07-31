Tucker Carlson Battles Illegal Immigrant Attorney Over Philadelphia Mayor Refusing to Share Info with ICE

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson sparred with illegal immigrant attorney Cesar Vargas regarding Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney’s decision to no longer share criminal data with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Vargas argued in favor of Kenney because the people elected him, saying the citizens of Philadelphia support his stance but said since President Donald Trump “won by technicality” and “Russian help” it is different.

“[L]et me explain our system to you. I know that you are here illegally,” said Carlson. “As an American, I will tell you that he won under the rules that we have that were set out in our founding documents.”

He added, “You made a silly point, I destroyed it. Let’s get to the real meat of this debate, which is, how actually does it help the citizens? … How does it help allowing criminals to go unpunished, or to escape federal law enforcement? How does that benefit the Philadelphians?”

Carlson said it would be “anarchy” if towns decided to not enforce federal laws and then asked if healthcare should be extended to illegal aliens.

“Well, I think it goes to the concept of citizenship,” Vargas replied. “As a nation, we have matured. From only free, landowner white people to now.”

Carlson interrupted, “Don’t hit me with the race crap. You have no right as a citizen of a country controlled by the conquistadors. You don’t get to lecture me. … You’re here illegally.”

Vargas corrected Carlson, saying he has his green card now.

“We all are Americans,” Vargas stated.

“No you’re not actually,” Carlson responded. “You’re a Mexican citizen I believe.”

Vargas responded, “I’m Mexican-American.”

