ABC’s Sunny Hostin: Trump’s Attacks on the Press the Acts ‘of a Dictator’

Hostin said, “They need to keep on doing their jobs. Their jobs are to report the facts. And I think that’s one of the reasons why this president has started this war against the media, because he doesn’t like that the truth is being reported. And I think that means that as journalists you have to continue to do so. These are the acts, in my opinion, of a dictator. Dictators attack the press routinely.”

