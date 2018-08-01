Durbin: Trump ‘Dangerously Close to Obstruction of Justice’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) stated President Trump is “dangerously close” to committing obstruction of justice when he “starts trying to influence” Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Durbin said when the president “starts trying to influence a man that he appointed as attorney general, it gets dangerously close to obstruction of justice.”

Durbin added, “Well, of course he can obstruct justice. And in this situation, an investigation, which may or may not find him culpable, if he tries to stop it, if he tries to dismiss Bob Mueller before he’s completed the investigation, all of these things I think are, as they say, prima facie evidence.”

