Mika Brzezinski on Children Being Separated from Parents at Border: ‘This Is Abuse’ by Trump Administration

Wednesday, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski weighed in on children being separated from their parents at the United States-Mexico border and charged the Trump administration with “abuse…on innocent children.”

“Where is the message to America that we will try and fix this?” Brzezinski asked. “Nobody cares in this White House. They want to turn away from it, and they want to pretend it didn’t happen.”

She went on to say, “[B]y definition, ask any doctor, ask any child welfare specialist, ask any psychiatrist, ask yourself, ‘Is this abuse?’ This is abuse. This is abuse being levied by the Trump administration on innocent children.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent