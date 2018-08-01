Ralph Peters: Trump’s Treatment of Press Akin to Goebbels, Stalin

Tuesday, on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” author and former Fox News Strategic Analyst Lt. Col. Ralph Peters (Ret.) likened President Donald Trump’s treatment of the press to how Joseph Stalin and Joseph Goebbels attacked the press.

“Anderson, consider what a brilliant move it is to attack the press as the ‘enemy of the people,'” Peters told host Anderson Cooper. “Instead of having the spotlight on Trump and his alleged misdeeds — on his daily misdeeds against this country, it turns against the press, the ‘lügenpresse,’ as Goebbels would have said, or the ‘enemy of the people.’ ‘Enemy of the people’ is a loaded term. It does go back to Roman times. But in the modern era, the first person I can find that really used it was Robespierre in the French Revolution, master of the guillotine.”

He continued, “Under Stalin, during the purges, if you were called an enemy of the people, it was a death sentence. And given all of Trump’s other ties to Russia and things Russian and people associated with Russia, it hardly seems a coincidence that he calls our press the ‘enemy of the people.'”

