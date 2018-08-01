Rob Reiner: Fox, Breitbart ‘Trafficking in Another Narrative’ – We Might Be in ‘Last Stage of a Civil War’

Wednesday, on “MSNBC Live with Katy Tur,” actor and director Rob Reiner made the argument that Fox News and Breitbart News Network are “trafficking in another narrative” that is different from outlets such as the Washington Post and the New York Times working to get the truth out and that we “might be the last stage of a civil war.”

On the media, Reiner said, “I think of it as two mainstream medias. You have the Washington Post, the New York Times, all the networks except for Fox, working very hard to get the truth out.”

He continued that while there are good journalists at Fox, “this is the first time that you have mainstream media essentially divided into two halves, so that you have Fox, Breitbart, Sinclair, and Alex Jones, which has now been taken off of Facebook, thank God, you know, trafficking in another narrative.”

Reiner said, “[W]e are in it right now, it might be the last stage of a civil war. The last battle is being fought. Hopefully, it won’t be fought physically, but we are more divided than we ever have been and we’ve got a president who is backed up by media. Presidents have always spewed propaganda—liberals, Democrats, and Republicans. They always have…to push a policy, to push a rationale to go to war. But they’ve never been backed up by, essentially, in a sense, state-run media. That’s new–and social media, it’s all new. And it’s very, very scary right now.”

He added, “[I]f you say ‘no collusion,’ or ‘fake news,’ or ‘witch hunt,’ you say it over and over and over again, you will cement people who believe in what you believe. But saying it over and over again doesn’t make it true. And we know, just based on what we’ve seen, there’s all kinds of conspiracy right out there and obstruction of justice. He’s now trying to make it so that when Mueller comes with his report, his base will not believe it.”

