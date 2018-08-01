Sanders: Trump’s Tweet About Sessions and Russia Probe ‘Not an Order’ – It’s ‘Opinion’

“It’s not an order, it’s the President’s opinion,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says about President Trump’s tweet calling for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end the Russia investigation pic.twitter.com/SqtcKTaCmi

During Wednesday’s White House Press Briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated that the president’s tweet earlier in the day where Trump stated Attorney General Jeff Sessions should end the Russia probe isn’t an order, and is just the president’s opinion.

Sanders said, “It’s not an order. It’s the president’s opinion. And it’s ridiculous that all of the corruption and dishonesty that’s gone on with the launching of the witch hunt, the president wants to — has watched this process play out. But he also wants to see it come to an end, as he’s stated many times. And we look forward to that happening.”

