Fmr RNC Chair Michael Steele: Trump ‘Largely Agnostic’ About Who Controls the House and Senate

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday, former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele said President Donald Trump does not really care who controls the House or Senate and is solely using the Republican Party as a “convenience” to get re-elected.

“[Trump’s] largely agnostic as to who controls the House and, quite frankly, the Senate. Although, the Senate is beneficial for Supreme Court nominees,” stated Steele. “The president doesn’t really give a damn about this legislative process.”

He added, “The better foil for him, coming out of 2018, is to spend the next 18 months haranguing against Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), or whomever is the speaker of the House under Democratic control, and making — setting them up as the narrative for his re-election. And so, it’s not so much about oh, the party. Remember, Donald Trump is not a Republican. We keep acting like Donald Trump has been a stalwart of the Republican Party since time immemorial. No, this was a political convenience for him. He’s going to use the party as a political convenience for this election cycle to set up his re-elect.”

