Trump: I Think Shutdown Over Border ‘A Great Political Thing’ – It Can Also Happen After Election

On Wednesday’s “Rush Limbaugh Show,” President Trump stated that a government shutdown over immigration would be “a great political thing.” And left open the possibility that a shutdown could happen after the election.

Trump said, “I say, hey, if you have a shutdown, you have a shutdown. Now, the shutdown can also take place after the election. I happen to think it’s a great political thing. Because people want border security.”

He added, “I happen to think it’s a good thing politically. I’m not doing it for politics. I’m doing it because it’s the right thing to do. … I happen to think that border security would be a good thing before the election. … I happen to think it would be a good thing to do before. I actually think we’d get more and there’d be more pressure on the other side. Because we’re doing it because the Democrats are not giving us the votes.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett