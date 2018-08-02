GOP Sen Lankford: Trump ‘Hasn’t Been Paying Attention To’ 2018 Election Interference

Lankford and Klobuchar proposed an election security bill Dec '17; this month there will be a committee vote. States, in particular, have been resisting their bill. I discussed w/them what has/hasn't been done, Trump's lack of focus, and how senators are targeted by Russians. pic.twitter.com/yO4EHNFMyF

During an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Senator James Lankford (R-OK) stated President Trump has “been the only one in the government that hasn’t been paying attention to” the threat of election interference in 2018.

Lankford said, “The White House, just this week, had an election task force meeting that occurred, getting all the major Cabinet officials together to be able to get an update of what’s happened, what has been done, what has not been done. But the Intelligence Committee’s been very active on this, the Department of Homeland Security’s been very active on this. While the president has been inconsistent in his tweets, and some of the messaging that he’s put out on it, he’s been the only one in the government that hasn’t been paying attention to this.”

