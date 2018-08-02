Hatch: I’d Like to Get Kavanaugh Confirmed ‘Before the First Monday in October’

On Thursday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) stated he’d like to get Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh confirmed “before the first Monday in October.”

Hatch said, “I’d like to get it done before the first Monday in October. I’d like to have him on the bench, where he can play a pivotal role. He’s going to get there. The question is, are they really going to pull all this dirty crap on him that they’ve done — you know, the Borking that happened before? I mean, what they did to one of the greatest jurists and legal minds in the history of our country by Robert Bork, they just destroyed him.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett