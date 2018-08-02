MSNBC’s Barnicle: Trump’s Base at Tampa Rally Was ‘Deranged’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” network senior contributor Michael Barnicle described President Donald Trump’s supporters at the Tampa, FL rally earlier in this week as “deranged.”

Barnicle said, “Steve Scalise’s behavior, what he did the other morning was beyond the pale. But at the core of this is the President of the United States clearly fearful because he knows what he did. And he knows that Bob Mueller and the investigation that they are conducting is on to what he did. And that’s the result of the tweets.”

He continued, “But there’s something else here that is truly dangerous, and that is the venom that he has begun to feed on an almost daily basis out into the public. We saw it at the rally the other night. It’s no longer fun, none of it is funny. It’s truly dangerous. And we keep referring to his base. Well, I’m sorry, but the people we saw the other evening at that rally, if that’s his base, it’s deranged.”

