Pence: Trump ‘Prepared to Take a Strong Stand’ and Demand Congress Give Funding for Border Wall

. @VP : "From the campaign forward, President @realDonaldTrump has made it clear that a country without borders is not a country." pic.twitter.com/DbW2ltyFvj

During an interview with Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” that aired on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence addressed President Donald Trump’s talk of a shutdown over funds for the border wall.

Pence said the president is “prepared to take a strong stand” and demand Congress gives funding for the border wall.

“[F]rom the campaign forward, President Trump has made it clear that a country without borders is not a country,” Pence stated.

He added, “What I can promise you is that we’re working with the Congress to make sure that we provide for the common defense, that we fund the government. There’s a series of spending bills. But when it comes to border security, I know President Trump is prepared to take a strong stand and demand that this Congress respond to the American people, give us the funding to build a wall to close those loopholes that are driving illegal immigration and human trafficking.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent