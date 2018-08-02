Whitlock: Dak Prescott ‘Speaks for 97 Percent of the Players’ on Anthem Issue

T.J. Houshmandzadeh: "To do what Dak did took a lot of courage because in the black culture he's getting looked at as a sell-out." Houshmandzadeh speaks out on Dak Prescott's national anthem comments. pic.twitter.com/xbEAdvmoWg

Wednesday, Fox Sports 1’s Jason Whitlock praised Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s courage to speak out in favor of standing for the National Anthem despite the “loud minority on Twitter.”

Whitlock went on to say Prescott speaks for 97 percent of the players in the league, who he said remain silent because they do not want to deal with the “hassle” of the social media backlash.

“I think Dak Prescott speaks for 97 percent of the players,” said Whitlock on “Speak for Yourself.” “I think there’s a loud minority on social media and a handful of NFL players and DeMaurice Smith who are pushing this because it’s good for their brand building, it’s good chaos, it keeps them in the news. But, Dak Prescott has stepped out here on a limb and been a real leader. I hope other guys follow in behind him because he’s just talking common sense. Take action. Gestures just are not nearly as important as people think, particularly when you’re talking about multimillionaires in the NFL. They need to be beyond gestures.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent