Andrea Mitchell: ‘How Many Evangelicals’ Are Worried About Trump’s Public Profanity?

Friday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” after playing a clip of President Donald Trump being bleeped for a profanity while pretending to box Russian President Vladimir Putin, host Andrea Mitchell wondered “how many evangelicals” worry about Trump being bleeped because of profanity.

Mitchell said, “I wonder how many evangelicals and family value folks, however, we define that, are worried about the children. And are also worried about the fact that we had to bleep the President of the United States at a public rally because of profanity today.”

