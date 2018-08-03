Brzezinski: ‘The President of the United States Is Completely Unhinged,’ ‘Not Well’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski reacted Friday to President Donald Trump’s rally in Wilkes-Barre, PA, saying the president was “not well” and “completely unhinged.”

“There’s no way anyone who knows Donald Trump, but has not bought in in some way, could watch him last night and not come away with the feeling that the president of the United States is completely unhinged and getting worse by the day,” Brzezinski said. “Perhaps the stress is really squeezing in on him. It’s interesting that a former reality TV star and colleague of Trump is releasing a book with the title ‘Unhinged.’ And this is a woman who knew him during his reality show days very well and then went with him to the White House, and in it, she describes a reaction to a man that she had known for over a decade who is in a state of mental decline.”

She continued, “It’s a concern that we’ve voiced on this show during the campaign and over the last tumultuous 18 months. Try and find someone who’s not politically invested or too fearful of Donald Trump or the Republican Party who knew the man a decade ago who will tell you that his mental state has not deteriorated erratically over the past few years or changed or come out in some way. It is transforming what we’re watching.”

Brzezinski claimed everyone close to the president knows he is “not well.”

“Donald Trump is not well, and everyone close to him says it,” she added. “They’re all scared of what he’s going to say or tweet next. His Republican dupes know it, and yet no one, seemingly, will do anything about it — not the people who can.”

