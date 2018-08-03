Dershowitz: Manafort Will ‘Probably’ Be Convicted

With Paul Manafort's accountants taking the stand, the defense of "blaming everything on [Rick] Gates is getting tougher and tougher." - Former Nixon White House Counsel, John Dean https://t.co/zJ39rJ3usd pic.twitter.com/chhiFzwaaG

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz argued that Paul Manafort will “probably” be convicted.

Dershowitz said, “Look, Manafort was smart not waiving venue because he’s much better off with Judge Ellis and a Virginia jury than he would be with a judge who revoked his bail in Washington, DC, and a DC jury, which is going to be largely Democrat. And so — but it gives the prosecutions two shots, and it’s risky on both sides. But in the end, they will probably get a conviction, and probably try very hard to squeeze Manafort. We can’t know at this point whether Manafort will, A sing or compose, and B whether he’d be pardoned.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett