Maher: ‘The Deep State Should Be the Man of the Year’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that the “deep state” should be TIME Magazine’s man of the year.

Maher said, “[W]hen he [President Trump] attacks the deep state, I always think, the deep state, first of all, you know, TIME Magazine has man of the year, even though it’s sometimes a computer or a group of people…the deep state should be the man of the year.”

Maher added that the “deep state” is the government and people like former Director of the NSA and the CIA Gen. Michael Hayden (Ret.), former DNI James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey, and former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

