Maher: Trump ‘Is a Traitor,’ Helsinki Presser Like If Bush Said ‘Bin Laden Is Innocent’ after 9/11

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher blasted President Trump’s Helsinki presser as “irrefutable evidence of a Russian ho, and his name is Donald Trump.” He also argued Trump’s statements at the presser would be like if President Bush said “Bin Laden is innocent” after 9/11.

Maher said, “[T]he infamous pee tape was finally found. It’s a high-definition video of a press conference in Helsinki, and it’s irrefutable evidence of a Russian ho, and his name is Donald Trump. And like most hos, he always sounds terrified when he’s with his pimp.”

After playing clips from the presser, “Yeah, this is like after 9/11, if Bush stood on the rubble at the World Trade Center and shouted into the bullhorn, ‘Bin Laden is innocent and the FBI will hear from all of us soon!’ Yes, the president of the United States is a traitor, but being Trump, a man who’s never been faithful to anything but himself, that is not such a surprise.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett