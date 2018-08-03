Maher: We’re Turning Into Iraq Where the Minority Has All the Power Thanks to ‘Axis of Evil’ of Trump, Murdoch, Koch

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that the United States is going to be like Iraq under Saddam Hussein where a minority holds all the power “because of the axis of evil of Donald Trump, Rupert Murdoch, and Charles Koch.”

Maher said, “[T]he people who need the Constitution changed are the liberals. It’s — we’re the ones it’s not working for.”

He added, “The Supreme Court should be 7-2 liberal. Because four of the justices were appointed by — two by Bush and now two by Trump, two presidents who lost the popular vote. That’s what I mean. The Electoral College works for them.”

Later, after citing a study by the Weldon Cooper Center that by 2040, eight states will have almost half the US population and 16 states will have almost 70% of the population, Maher stated, “30% of the population will control 68% of the Senate seats, of course, because California with 40 million people gets two senators, and so does Wyoming with 8 people. So, it looks like we’re becoming this country where I feel like it’s Iraq under Saddam, and the liberals — go with me, right? Because the Sunnis were the minority, but they ran the country, right? They were a third of the country, but they were in power. And two-thirds of the country was the Shiites and they had no power, and we’re going to be two-thirds of the country, the liberals, but we’re not going to have any power, because of the axis of evil of Donald Trump, Rupert Murdoch, and Charles Koch.”

