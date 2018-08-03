NBPC’s Judd: I Would 100% Support Shutdown Over Border

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd said he would “absolutely 100%” support a government shutdown over border security.

Co-host Bill Hemmer asked, “[D]o you think a shutdown’s a good idea on this issue?”

Judd responded, “I do. I would absolutely 100% support a shutdown. And I’m a federal employee. … But I can tell you that without border security, we just don’t have the safety and security. When I was a little kid growing up, my parents had no problem letting me walk a mile away to go to the park. Today, parents just don’t let that happen because they’re too worried about crime in the United States. Crime’s got to stop. We have to look at this issue. We have to take this issue seriously, and a wall, in strategic locations, will help us secure the border.”

