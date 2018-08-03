Tucker Carlson: New York Times Defense of ‘Angry Bigot’ Sarah Jeong ‘so Ugly and Awful’

Wednesday on his Fox News Channel show, Tucker Carlson weighed in on The New York Times’ defense of racist tweets from its newest editorial hire, Sarah Jeong, calling it “so ugly and awful.”

“Judging by what she wrote on Twitter, Sarah Jeong is an angry bigot and not in a subtle way,” Carlson stated before showing examples of her tweets bashing white people.

Carlson noted how The New York Times’ statement read as if Jeong is the victim.

Our statement in response to criticism of the hiring of Sarah Jeong. pic.twitter.com/WryIgbaoqg — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) August 2, 2018

“In other words, it’s not her fault,” he said. “White racism caused Sarah Jeong’s racism against white people. She is the victim here. Harvard graduate, oppressed person that she is.”

While Carlson called Jeong’s comments “reprehensible,” he explained he does not want to call for her firing like people from the left who “believe that every person we disagree with ought to be crushed.”

He said, “We believe in free speech even when it’s reprehensible, maybe especially when it is.”

