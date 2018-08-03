Watch: CNN’s Rye Likens ICE to Slave Traders

During a heated debate on CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” CNN political commentator Angela Rye compared U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to the slave traders that she said brought her ancestors over to the United States.

Former Trump campaign chief spokesman Jason Miller and Rye were arguing about family separation at the border when Rye said, “What I don’t want to enforce is your president’s nonsense.”

She added, “[I]f you just take yourselves out of it for just a moment, take off the lenses of bigotry for just a moment, and imagine …”

Miller interrupted, “OK, so now we’re getting into the name calling?”

“Yes, we are,” Rye said. “[Y]our president announced his campaign by talking about building a wall …”

“My president? He’s our president, Angela. He’s the president of the United States. Are you a Canadian citizen?”

“You have nothing to add except for asking me if I’m Canadian, and, no, I’m not,” Rye said. “I wish I could tell you where from Africa my ancestors came from, at least part of them, but I wouldn’t know because the same bigots who are sending people back away from their children are the ones who brought my ancestors here on a slave ship. Congratulations.”

