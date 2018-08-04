Booker: Democratic Party Has ‘Lost’ Its Way

Friday at Netroots Nation 2018, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said the “Democratic Party nationally” had lost its way.

Booker said, “There are a lot of folks who have stopped even participating in municipal elections because they don’t believe their vote matters. You have got to talk to folks where they are; you have got to humble yourself at their altar, understanding, and experience.”

He added, “I think a lot about the Democratic Party nationally and how it seems that that connection to people—where they are, what their experiences are, their struggles, their hurt, and their pain—how we seem to have lost our way. What we need to be doing is reconnecting ourselves to folks where they are. I’ll tell you this—the Democratic Party is good for nothing if it is not standing up for the values and issues—my grandfather in Detroit was a Republican at a time when most Blacks in the country were Republicans; when FDR came on to what made a difference to people, Social Security, Medicare, started making changes, my grandfather went out and organized 14 districts to switch over from Republican to Democrat because people believed his party would stand for the working person.”

(h/t WFB)

