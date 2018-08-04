MSNBC’s Butler: Sometimes We Have to Wonder How Much Republicans ‘Care About Democracy’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” MSNBC Legal Analyst and former federal prosecutor Paul Butler stated, “sometimes we have to wonder how much the Republicans actually care about democracy.”

Butler said, “[I]f you look at these Republicans, and why they seem relatively unconcerned about the Russian attacks on our democracy, that’s also of a piece with why they seem relatively unconcerned with states trying to limit people’s ability to vote in other ways. And so, the Supreme Court is considering all these cases now where states are trying to dilute voting. So, at the end of the day, sometimes we have to wonder how much the Republicans actually care about democracy.”

