Swalwell: GOP Will ‘Pay a Price This November’ for Not Standing Up To What Trump Is Doing to Rule of Law, Democracy

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said that what President Trump is doing to the rule of law and American democracy and who will stand up to the president have been big issues in the minds of voters and that the GOP will “pay a price” in the 2018 elections.

Swalwel stated, “I’ve been helping a lot of our younger candidates running across the country, and going to their districts in rural areas, in suburban areas. This issue is actually very much at the top of their mind. Not so much as to what did the president do with the Russians, they’re going to let Bob Mueller figure that out, but what is the president doing to the rule of law and to our democracy and who is willing to stand up to him as he is a wrecking ball. And I think the Republicans are going to pay a price this November, and I hope those that have been fearful of doing the right thing because they don’t want the president to tweet at them or call them out in a speech, I hope in January, when it’s a Democratic majority, they realize it’s time to do the right thing. Because we’re going to have two more years of this wrecking ball, and it’s time for all of us to put our hands together and just push that big red button that will make it stop.”

