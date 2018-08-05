Bolton: Don’t Underestimate Trump’s Resolve in a Trade War with China

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” National Security Adviser John Bolton said no one should “underestimate” President Donald Trump’s “resolve” in the trade dispute with China.

Bolton said, “Don’t underestimate President Trump’s resolve. The reason he’s so resolved is that for decades China has been the principal malefactor trying to use free-trade aspiration most of the rest of the world has, too pursue its goals. It steals American and European intellectual property.”

He added, “I think the pressure will continue. I think the president has made that very clear.”

