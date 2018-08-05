Bolton: Trump Giving Kim Jong Un a ‘Master Class’ in Negotiating

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” National Security Adviser John Bolton said President Donald Trump is giving North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a “master class” in negotiation tactics.

Bolton said, “There is no one in this administration starry-eyed about the prospects of North Korea actually denuclearizing. I think what is going on now is the president is giving Kim Jong Un a master class and how to hold a door open for somebody, and if the North Koreans can’t figure out how to walk through it, even the president’s fiercest critics will not be able to say it’s because he didn’t open it wide enough. We are going to have to see performance from the North Koreans, no question about it.”

He added, “If they make a strategic decision to give up nuclear weapons they can do it within a year. We are waiting to see evidence that in fact that strategic decision has been made.”

