Kasich: Trump’s ‘Chaos’ Is Turing off Suburban Women

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said President Donald Trump’s “chaos” was turning off “suburban women.”

Kasich said, “First of all, the chaos that surrounds Donald Trump has unnerved a lot of people. Suburban women in particular here are the ones that are really turned off. And you add to that the millennials you have it very close.”

He added, “It’s really kind of shocking because this should be just a slam dunk and it’s not. What I also will tell you, George, is the Democrats have a weak candidate. This guy’s just not doing it because there’s message. sSo it’s likely in the end that Balderson should be able to win narrowly but it’s pretty surprising. But it really doesn’t bode well for the Republican Party because this shouldn’t even be contested.”

