Kellyanne Conway: ‘I Don’t Believe Journalists Are the Enemy of the People’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said she did not believe journalists were the “enemy of the people.”

Conway was asked about President Donald Trump’s morning tweet which said journalists cause “division and distrust,” in America.

Conway said, “I don’t believe journalists are the enemy of the people. I think some journalists are the enemy of the relevant and enemy of the news you can use.”

