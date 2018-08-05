Kellyanne Conway: ‘I Don’t Believe Journalists Are the Enemy of the People’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said she did not believe journalists were the “enemy of the people.”

Conway was asked about President Donald Trump’s morning tweet which said journalists cause “division and distrust,” in America.

Conway said, “I don’t believe journalists are the enemy of the people. I think some journalists are the enemy of the relevant and enemy of the news you can use.”

The Fake News hates me saying that they are the Enemy of the People only because they know it’s TRUE. I am providing a great service by explaining this to the American People. They purposely cause great division & distrust. They can also cause War! They are very dangerous & sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

