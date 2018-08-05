NBC’s Chuck Todd: Trump’s ‘Dehumanizing’ Tweet on Press Is Rationalizing Violence

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” host Chuck Todd accused President Donald Trump of “dehumanizing” the press and added it made violence against the press “easier to rationalize for some.”

The Fake News hates me saying that they are the Enemy of the People only because they know it’s TRUE. I am providing a great service by explaining this to the American People. They purposely cause great division & distrust. They can also cause War! They are very dangerous & sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

Todd said, “Sometimes I try to ignore his attacks on the press, but this morning he seemed to go a bit overboard with this tweet.”

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) said, “It is not my point of view. I see the media — the press every day in the capitol walking through to my office, to the floor, lots of questions. Generally really good questions. I do think there’s so much news out there it’s harder to focus in if you’re a part of the media than it may have been at one time. And if you watch TV every day, you could find some things that you — on various news channels you found objectionable and probably not to be true. At the president’s rallies, people seem to respond to that.”

Todd said, “But at some point, calling — when you call a group of people you otherize them the way he’s doing with the press, calling them sick, sort of dehumanizing them, it makes violence against the press easier to rationalize for some. That’s the concern that many news organizations have right now.”

