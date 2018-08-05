Ocasio-Cortez: ‘There Is No District Too Red for Us To Flip’

Saturday at Netroots Nation 2018, Democratic Party New York congressional nominee Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said there was nowhere in America that is “too red” for the Democratic Party to win.

Ocasio-Cortez said , “We know that the future of this party, if we are to win again, is to rediscover, our soul, to come home and realize we can fight for social economic, and racial justice for working Americans.”

She added, “There is no district too red for us to flip.”

