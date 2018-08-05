Rubio: ‘Best Thing’ for Trump, Country Is to Allow Mueller Probe to Finish

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-L) said it was the “best thing” for President Donald Trump and the country for special counsel Robert Mueller to finish his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Rubio said, “My position based on everything I know about this case is the following. I believe it’s in the best interest of the president and of the United States of America and the American people is for that investigation to run the course for all the truth to come out, and I think it’s the best thing that could happen for him and I think it’s the best thing that could happen for the country.”

He added, “Obviously he is annoyed by that investigation continuing to go on because it’s about him and he believes and has said repeatedly and emphatically that he did not collude with the Russians. I’m limited to what I can say because the Senate is still doing our investigation but I am comfortable in saying this, if there was evidence, strong evidence of collusion, I guarantee it would have been leaked by now. But let’s wait for the process to play itself out. I think that’s what should happen. Mueller shall continue and finish his work and the truth should come out and I think that’s in the best interest of everyone.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN