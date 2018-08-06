Dem Rep Cicilline: ‘Enough Evidence’ on Trump Jr.-Russia Meeting to Present to a Grand Jury

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative David Cicilline (D-RI) said that there is enough information about Donald Trump Jr.’s Russia meeting to present to a grand jury.

Cicilline stated, “I don’t think there’s any question, based on what we know, that he agreed to meet with a foreign national for purposes of getting dirt on a political opponent, that person was a representative or got that information from the Russian government as part of an effort to help Mr. Trump and hurt Hillary Clinton. So, I think there’s enough evidence there, certainly, to present this information to a grand jury. Obviously, Mr. Mueller and the grand jury will make that determination. But, on its face, this is prima facie evidence of a conspiracy to violate campaign finance laws, and with Mr. Trump Jr.’s admissions of knowing the purpose of the meeting, based on those emails, I think he definitely has liability.”

