ESPN’s ‘First Take’ on Trump-LeBron Feud: ‘Of Course This Is About Race’

During Monday’s broadcast of “First Take” on ESPN, co-hosts Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith claimed race was behind President Donald Trump bashing LeBron James after the Los Angeles Lakers star criticized him earlier in the week.

“First Take” moderator Molly Qerim posed the question if it is “fair” to say race has something to do with Trump’s remarks.

“Yes, it is [fair]. It would be unfair to say that race does not play a part,” Kellerman replied.

He continued, “Of course race plays a part. Look, what’s really going on here [is] LeBron James says the president is using sport to divide us. No, not to divide us — to distract us. Every time Robert Mueller gets closer in his investigation and the circle tightens around the president, he distracts us. National Anthem or whatever else it is, or else why didn’t he bring up LeBron James?”

Smith said he “completely” agrees with Kellerman, reasoning that Trump has a history of questioning the intelligence of black people like Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), former President Barack Obama and CNN’s Don Lemon.

