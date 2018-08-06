Gov Cuomo: ‘Extremist’ NRA ‘Have Caused Carnage in this Nation’

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) said the National Rifle Association (NRA) was an “extremist group,” that has “carnage in this nation.”

Cuomo said, “I have been a long time opponent of the NRA. I plead guilty. I believe the NRA represents an extremist group. I believe they’ve been counterproductive for gun owners in this country. And I believe their politics seeks them to stop any common sense gun reform because then, John, they would be out of business.”

He continued, “Most gun owners support some type of reasonable gun control. 90% of Americans support background checks. The NRA has always been against any progress whatsoever. They are oblivious to the facts. They have caused carnage in this nation. They have done gun owners a disservice because there is a common sense compromise if the NRA wasn’t always threatening politicians who went anywhere near reasonableness.”

He added, “If you remember President Trump after the Parkland shooting spoke in the White House conference room and asked reasonable questions. He seemed reasonable. ‘Why can’t we raise the purchase age? Why can’t we raise the age for assault weapons?’ He met with the NRA and did a total 180 the next day and was absolutely against any reform and this nation still has done nothing on guns.”

