Graham: ‘I Am’ Advocating Regime Change in Iran, Regime ‘Will Collapse’ with US Support

On Monday’s “Fox News @ Night,” Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) advocated for regime change in Iran and stated, “with our moral support and isolating the ayatollah and cutting off this cash, he will collapse.”

Graham said, “He’s [President Trump] not advocating regime change, but I am. I believe the Iranian people, with our moral support and isolating the ayatollah and cutting off his cash, he will collapse. The most destructive force on the planet today is Iran. If they had a nuclear weapon, which they’re trying to build, they would use it. Let’s stop this regime before it’s too late. Let’s stand behind the Iranian people. In 2009, the Iranian people held up a sign to President Obama, ‘[A]re you with them or are you with us?’ I want the Iranian people to know that we’re with them, and I want the ayatollah to understand there’s a new sheriff in town when it comes to Donald Trump.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett