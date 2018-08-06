Karl Rove: Trump Using Stalin Phrase ‘Enemy of the People’ Is ‘Not Helpful’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” former President George W. Bush senior advisor Karl Rove said President Donald Trump should stop his anti-media rhetoric such as calling the press the “enemy of the people.”

Rove said, “Look I think this is over the top. Every president has a problem with the media. I was in the White House for seven years and I didn’t like the coverage they gave George W. Bush particularly the liberal “New York Times” but I think the president is better if he makes his case on a case-by-case basis. That is to say when they say something that is wrong and then he respectfully disagrees with them.”

He continued, “I think calling names is not helpful to our country from any side. Calling them the enemy of the people that just grates on me. I grew up during the time of the Cold War. That is a phrase that was used by Stalin against the enemies of the communist regime. I think the president would be well advised to tone down the rhetoric.”

