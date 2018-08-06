Michael Steele: Trump’s LeBron Tweet ‘Is Nothing Short of Racist’

Monday on MSNBC, former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele said President Donald Trump’s tweet, suggesting NBA star LeBron James was not smart “is nothing short of racist.”

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Steele said, “He’s made a commitment of $41 million to this community and helping these kids. I would daresay more than we’ve ever seen come close from the president in this area, in this space. So to even enter this space the way the president did is insulting in that sense.”

He continued, “But then to sort of talk about, yet again, when it comes to an African-American athlete, or in the case of Don Lemon, someone who is on national television, as somehow being less intelligent and stupid, further speaks to how the black community has come to view this president, as someone who looks down on us and who has an attitude about us that is nothing short of racist.”

